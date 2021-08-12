The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle Announces New Book Devil House

The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle has announced his third novel: Devil House is out January 25, 2022. According to publisher MCD, the book follows true crime novelist Gage Chandler as he grapples with the meaning of his work and who he is. Find the book cover below.

Darnielle released his debut novel Wolf in White Van in 2014; that same year, he made the National Book Award Longlist for Fiction. Darnielle released his second novel, Universal Harvester, in 2017.

Earlier this summer, the Mountain Goats shared the new album Dark in Here.

