The National, Julien Baker, A-Trak, and More Auction Items for Climate Change Campaign

The National, Julien Baker, A-Trak, and more have joined a coalition of artists participating in a campaign to fight the climate crisis. They’ll all design custom Solé bicycles for Propeller’s NOW: Climate Action Campaign, with proceeds benefiting the National Resources Defense Council and other “leading environmental groups,” according to a press release. See details about the campaign and what’s on offer at Propeller.

Although the NOW: Climate Action Campaign launch is timed around Earth Day (April 22), it will extend through the year. Other items include a package from Sub Pop and a “trip to an exotic location” with Lil Dicky “to see the impacts of climate change firsthand.”

“Climate change is only going to be solved with sustained attention and pressure from all of us, and we see this campaign as a way to help energize the movement,” Propeller founder Brandon Deroche said in the press release, adding that the platform intends to let artists, influencers, and fans “get involved and use their platform for good.”

Another climate change awareness campaign, from ClientEarth, is being launched today. It’s called Playlists For Earth and it features playlists from artists including Coldplay, Brian Eno, alt-J, Hot Chip, Anna Calvi, and others. The song titles on each playlist are intended to send a message about the climate crisis. Find them here.

