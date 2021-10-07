The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner Announce Soundtrack for Peter Dinklage–Starring Musical Film Cyrano

Cyrano is a new film directed by Joe Wright (who’s also directed Pride & Prejudice, Atonement), and, as promised, it features original music by the National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner. Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser wrote lyrics for the film’s songs, which are performed on the forthcoming soundtrack by actors Peter Dinklage (who stars as Cyrano de Bergerac), Haley Bennett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., as well as Glen Hansard of the Swell Season and the Frames.

The Cyrano soundtrack is out December 10 via Decca Records. The first single “Someone to Say,” is out this Friday (October 8). The album also features a new song from the National called “Somebody Desperate.” The London Symphony Orchestra and pianist Vikingur Ólafsson also perform on the album. The film will arrive to select theaters on December 31. Watch the first trailer below.

