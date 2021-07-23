The Rolling Stones Announce 2021 U.S. Tour

The Rolling Stones are set to continue their No Filter tour with a string of dates starting this September and running until November. Find the schedule below.
The band’s last original album, A Bigger Bang, came out in 2005, although they released the Blue & Lonesome covers album in 2016, reissued Goat’s Head Soup last year, and, also in 2020, got remixed by the War on Drugs and the Killers.
In 2017, Mick Jagger joined forces with Skepta on the track “England Lost” and shared a Jemima Kirke–starring video for “Gotta Get a Grip” (which Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker remixed that same day).
Read “The Best Rolling Stones Songs That Don’t Really Sound Like the Rolling Stones” on the Pitch and check out Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Tattoo You.
The Rolling Stones:
09-26 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center
09-30 Charlotte, NC – Bank Of America Stadium
10-04 Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field
10-09 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
10-13 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
10-17 Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
10-24 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
10-29 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
11-02 Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium
11-06 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
11-11 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
11-15 Detroit, MI – Ford Field
11-20 Austin, TX – Circuit of The Americas