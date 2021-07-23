The Rolling Stones Announce 2021 U.S. Tour

The Rolling Stones are set to continue their No Filter tour with a string of dates starting this September and running until November. Find the schedule below.

The band’s last original album, A Bigger Bang, came out in 2005, although they released the Blue & Lonesome covers album in 2016, reissued Goat’s Head Soup last year, and, also in 2020, got remixed by the War on Drugs and the Killers.

In 2017, Mick Jagger joined forces with Skepta on the track “England Lost” and shared a Jemima Kirke–starring video for “Gotta Get a Grip” (which Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker remixed that same day).

The Rolling Stones – No Filter USA 2021

The Rolling Stones:

09-26 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

09-30 Charlotte, NC – Bank Of America Stadium

10-04 Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field

10-09 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

10-13 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

10-17 Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

10-24 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

10-29 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

11-02 Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium

11-06 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

11-11 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

11-15 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

11-20 Austin, TX – Circuit of The Americas