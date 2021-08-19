The Rolling Stones Reissuing Tattoo You for 40th Anniversary

The Rolling Stones will reissue their 1981 album Tattoo You on October 22, via Polydor/Interscope/UMe. “Living In The Heart Of Love,” one of several previously unreleased tracks to be included with the reissue, is available now. Check it out below.

The deluxe formats of the reissue come with a pair of additional records: Lost & Found: Rarities and Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982, the former of which includes nine rarities from the album’s era. The latter, a live album, includes covers of the Temptations and the Miracles, as well as relatively early outings of Tattoo You tracks.

