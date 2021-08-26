The Rolling Stones to Embark on 2021 Tour as Planned in Wake of Charlie Watts’ Death

The Rolling Stones will not postpone or cancel their upcoming No Filter tour in the wake of drummer Charlie Watts’ death, Rolling Stone reports and a representative for the band confirmed to Pitchfork. The first show on the tour is set for September 26 in St. Louis. And, as previously announced, the band will feature drummer Steve Jordan in place of Watts.

There have been various setbacks on the way to the Rolling Stones’ No Filter tour dates. The band first announced the shows in February 2020, hoping to perform later that year but ultimately canceling the concerts due to the pandemic. The Rolling Stones announced the tour again in July 2021, but, not long after, revealed that Watts would not be participating.

Charlie Watts died on August 24 at the age of 80. His cause of death was not disclosed. Read “8 Songs That Prove Charlie Watts Was the Coolest Rolling Stone” on the Pitch.