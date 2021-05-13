The Simpsons’ Morrissey-Inspired Song “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)” Gets Officially Released: Listen

By
star95radio
-
0
10


Last month, The Simpsons had an episode that featured a Morrissey-like singer, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch. The character, named Quilloughby, is a depressed British crooner from the 1980s who becomes Lisa Simpson’s imaginary friend. The episode was titled “Panic on the Streets of Springfield,” a spoof on the Smiths’ 1986 single “Panic.”

Featured in “Panic on the Streets of Springfield” was an original, also Morrissey-like song called “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You).” The track, co-written by Bret McKenzie of Flight of the Conchords, has now been officially released as a single by Hollywood Records. Hear the duet between Benedict Cumberbatch (as Quilloughby) and Yeardley Smith (as Lisa Simpson) below.

Revisit “Lisa Simpson’s Second Grade Blues” on the Pitch.



Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR