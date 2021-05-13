The Simpsons’ Morrissey-Inspired Song “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)” Gets Officially Released: Listen

Last month, The Simpsons had an episode that featured a Morrissey-like singer, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch. The character, named Quilloughby, is a depressed British crooner from the 1980s who becomes Lisa Simpson’s imaginary friend. The episode was titled “Panic on the Streets of Springfield,” a spoof on the Smiths’ 1986 single “Panic.”

Featured in “Panic on the Streets of Springfield” was an original, also Morrissey-like song called “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You).” The track, co-written by Bret McKenzie of Flight of the Conchords, has now been officially released as a single by Hollywood Records. Hear the duet between Benedict Cumberbatch (as Quilloughby) and Yeardley Smith (as Lisa Simpson) below.

Revisit “Lisa Simpson’s Second Grade Blues” on the Pitch.