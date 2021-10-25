The Strokes Announce New Year’s Eve 2021 Concert

The Strokes have announced a New Year’s Eve concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’ll mark the band’s first New Year’s Eve show in two years. Idles and Hinds will open for the Strokes at Barclays Center on Friday, December 31, 2021. Find the concert poster below.

At their last New Year’s Eve concert, the Strokes performed “Ode to the Mets,” which later featured on their 2020 The New Abnormal. Earlier this year, the Strokes won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album for The New Abnormal.

