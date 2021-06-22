The Strokes Preview New Song “Starting Again” in Maya Wiley Ad: Watch

The Strokes have been throwing their support behind Maya D. Wiley in New York’s mayoral election, performing a benefit livestream in May and an in-person concert for Wiley in June. The band has now previewed the new song “Starting Again” in an ad supporting Wiley. Watch below. Plus, scroll down to watch the Strokes’ performance of the national anthem from the livestream event.
Julian Casablancas co-wrote “Starting Again” with New Radicals’ Gregg Alexander, who also co-produced the song with David Kahne. In a joint statement, Casablancas and Alexander said:
Earlier this year, Gregg Alexander revived New Radicals for an Inauguration Day performance of “You Get What You Give.”