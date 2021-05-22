The Tragically Hip Releasing New Album Tomorrow

Canadian icons the Tragically Hip are releasing a new album tomorrow (May 21). Saskadelphia includes six previously unreleased tracks written in 1990, five of which were recorded that year during the Road Apples sessions in New Orleans (the remaining song is a live recording from 2000). Listen to an excerpt of “Ouch,” and find the tracklist and album art, below.

According to press materials, “Saskadelphia” is a term coined by the band referring to the extensive touring they were doing in the early ’90s. It was also the original working title for Road Apples, however label execs nixed it for being “too Canadian.”

Of their rediscovered music, guitarist Rob Baker said: “I went ‘Wow’ when I heard ‘Ouch’ after all this time. We were a pretty good little band.” Drummer Johnny Fay added: “We didn’t know what was there, so this meant baking them and listening to them as they were being transferred. Hearing them for the first time in 30 years was crazy.” Learn more at the Hip’s website.

On Sunday, June 6, the Tragically Hip will receive the 2021 Humanitarian Award at the 50th Annual JUNO Awards in Toronto. Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush will present the accolade.

In 2017, Gord Downie, the band’s founding frontman, died at 53 after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Saskadelphia:

01 Ouch

02 Not Necessary

03 Montreal (Live from The Molson Centre, Montreal, Dec 7th, 2000)

04 Crack My Spine Like a Whip

05 Just As Well

06 Reformed Baptist Blues