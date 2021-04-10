The Wallflowers Announce Exit Wounds, First New Album in 9 Years

Jakob Dylan is bringing the Wallflowers back for their first new album since 2012’s Glad All Over. Exit Wounds is out July 9 via New West. And, next year, the band will go on an extensive tour across North America. The Butch Walker–produced new album features the new song “Roots and Wings,” which the band performed on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch that performance below.

“I’m the same writer I’ve always been—I was just also writing during a time when the world felt like it was falling apart,” Dylan said in a statement. “That changes the way you address even the simplest things, because you have panic in your mind all the time. You have anxiety. And you also have hope. And it’s all in there.”

Exit Wounds:

01 Maybe Your Heart’s Not in It No More

02 Roots and Wings

03 I Hear The Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)

04 The Dive Bar in My Heart

05 Darlin’ Hold On

06 Move the River

07 I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)

08 Wrong End of the Spear

09 Who’s That Man Walking ’Round My Garden

10 The Daylight Between Us