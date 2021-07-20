The War on Drugs Announce New Album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Share “Living Proof” Video: Watch

The War on Drugs:

11-12 Lake Perris, CA – Desert Daze

01-19 Austin, TX – ACL Live

01-20 Austin, TX – ACL Live

01-21 Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory

01-22 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

01-24 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

01-25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

01-27 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

01-28 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

01-29 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

01-31 Boston, MA – House of Blues

02-01 Boston, MA – House of Blues

02-02 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

02-04 Columbus, OH – Express Live!

02-05 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

02-06 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

02-08 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

02-10 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

02-11 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

02-12 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

02-13 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

02-15 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

02-16 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

02-18 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

02-19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

02-21 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

02-22 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

02-23 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

02-25 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

02-26 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

03-22 Helsinki, Finland – Helsinki Ice Hall

03-24 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

03-27 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

03-28 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

03-30 Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hallen

03-31 Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hallen

04-02 Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

04-04 Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622

04-05 Milano, Italy – Alcatraz

04-07 München, Germany – Zenith

04-09 Paris, France – L’Olympia

04-11 Birmingham, England – O2 Academy Birmingham

04-12 London, England – The O2 Arena

04-14 Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

04-16 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

04-18 Edinburgh, England – Edinburgh Corn Exchange

04-20 Köln, Germany – Palladium

04-21 Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

04-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

04-23 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The War on Drugs: 2022 North American and European Tour