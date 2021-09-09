The War on Drugs Perform “Living Proof” on Colbert: Watch

The War on Drugs were the musical guests on last night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Set up in a recording studio, the band performed “Living Proof” from their forthcoming album I Don’t Live Here Anymore. Watch it happen below.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the band’s second album for Atlantic Records, is out October 29. The band put out their first live album Live Drugs last fall. The group’s Super High Quality Podcast broke down the recordings that made up Live Drugs. The band’s last studio album was 2017’s Grammy winner A Deeper Understanding.

On the same Colbert episode, Selena Gomez chatted about new Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. She discussed, among other things, how she explained the lyrics to “WAP” to her older colleagues on the set. Check that out below, too.