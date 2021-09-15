The War on Drugs Share Video for New Song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”: Watch

The War on Drugs’ new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore is out October 29 via Atlantic. Today they’ve released the title track, which was co-produced by Shawn Everett and the band’s Adam Granduciel. The Brooklyn band Lucius provide backing vocals on the song, which comes with a video directed by Emmett Malloy. Watch it below.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore also features “Living Proof,” which they recently performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Their live album Live Drugs came out in 2020, and it was followed by their Super High Quality Podcast, which broke down each of the album’s recordings. The band’s last studio album was 2017’s Grammy winner A Deeper Understanding.