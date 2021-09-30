The Weather Station Shares New Songs on Deluxe Edition of Ignorance: Listen

The Weather Station has shared the deluxe edition of her latest album Ignorance. Out now on digital streaming platforms, it features live and piano versions of songs from the original LP, as well two new tracks: “Look” and “Better Now.” A 2xLP set is due out November 19 via Fat Possum. Check out a visualizer for “Better Now” below and scroll down for the full deluxe album.

Of the new song, Tamara Lindeman said in a statement:

I wrote “Better Now” in Banff, Alberta, in stolen moments as I was teaching songwriting and writing for myself. It’s all just true; the mountains, the piano, the first line, the pain of being hurt and the joy of being alright anyways.

Ignorance was also shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize, which ultimately went to Cadence Weapon for Parallel Worlds. Lindeman and her band resume their North American tour in November; they hit Europe in Spring 2022.

