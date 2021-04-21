The Weeknd and Ariana Grande Announce New “Save Your Tears” Remix

The Weeknd has announced a new remix of “Save Your Tears” featuring Ariana Grande. The new version of the After Hours track drops this Friday, April 23. Check out the Weeknd’s announcement below.

The Weeknd has appeared on two Ariana Grande albums: My Everything (“Love Me Harder”) and Positions (“off the table”).

The Weeknd has shared several After Hours remixes so far, including “Blinding Lights” with Rosalía, “In Your Eyes” with Doja Cat, and more. Last month, the Weeknd re-released his debut mixtape, House of Balloons, to mark its 10th anniversary. He also recently announced he will be boycotting the Grammys going forward, refusing to attend or put his work forward for consideration, after After Hours received zero nominations at this year’s ceremony.

Ariana Grande released her most recent album, Positions, last year. She also made a guest appearance on Demi Lovato’s most recent album.