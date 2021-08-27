The Weeknd and Nas Join Belly in Video for New Song “Die for It”: Watch

Belly, the Weeknd, and Nas have joined forces in a new video for the single “Die For It.” The track appears on Belly’s new album See You Next Wednesday, which is out now. Check it out below.

See You Next Wednesday also includes “Better Believe,” another collaboration with the Weeknd that also features Young Thug. Gunna, Big Sean, and Lil Uzi Vert are among the other guests on the project.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, recently told Billboard that his After Hours follow-up is nearly complete. He released the new track “Take My Breath” at the beginning of August, the same week Nas delivered his newest album King’s Disease II.