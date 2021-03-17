The Weeknd Is Re-Releasing House of Balloons With Original Samples for 10th Anniversary

The Weeknd has announced that his debut mixtape, House of Balloons, will come to streaming services with approved original samples for the first time this Sunday (March 21) to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The Weeknd has also announced a limited-edition vinyl with reimagined cover art by New York artist Daniel Arsham. Learn more at the Weeknd’s website.

The original House of Balloons, released for free online, had an Aaliyah sample on “What You Need,” a Cocteau Twins sample on “The Knowing,” a sample of Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Happy House” on “House of Balloons / Glass Table Girls,” and two different Beach House samples.

Last week, the Weeknd announced he will be boycotting the Grammys going forward, refusing to attend or put his work forward for consideration, after his 2020 album After Hours received zero nominations at this year’s ceremony. He also recently performed a career-spanning set at Super Bowl LV, which will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary coming to SHOWTIME.

