The Weeknd Performs “Save Your Tears,” Dodges Cars at Billboard Music Awards 2021: Watch

The Weeknd was among the performers at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night (May 23). His performance of “Save Your Tears” was an example of some pretty elaborate choreography courtesy of a bunch of stunt drivers and their cars. He wore a black suit and donned a full beard, and during one of his acceptance speeches, he noted that he doesn’t “have to wear that red suit anymore.” He also offered this hint about the future: “The After Hours is done and the dawn is coming.” Watch his performance below.

Abel Tesfaye was nominated for 16 Billboard trophies in all surrounding last year’s After Hours. He won Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top R&B Album (After Hours), Top Radio Song (“Blinding Lights”), Top R&B Song (“Blinding Lights”), Top Selling Song, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, and Top R&B Male Artist.

The Weeknd’s appearance at Billboard’s award show follows his shutout from Grammy nominations, which prompted him to criticize the Recording Academy as “corrupt.” He said he’ll no longer submit his work for Grammy consideration, even after the Recording Academy’s recent elimination of its committee voting system.