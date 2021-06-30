The Weeknd to Co-Create and Star in New HBO Series The Idol

The Weeknd is developing a new HBO series alongside Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, as Deadline points out. The Idol will follow a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner—who also happens to be a cult leader. The Weeknd is slated to produce, co-write, and star in the drama.

In addition to the Weeknd and Levinson, the show will be co-created by Reza Fahim, who works with the Weeknd as a creative producer. Joseph Epstein will serve as co-writer and showrunner on the project, while Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, and Aaron L. Gilbert will co-executive produce alongside Sam Levinson.

