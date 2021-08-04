The World Is a Beautiful Place… Announce New Album Illusory Walls, Share New Song: Listen

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die have announced a new album: Illusory Walls is coming to digital and streaming platforms on October 8 and vinyl on December 3 via Epitaph. “Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance” is the LP’s first offering and it arrives with an Adam Peditto–directed video starring Wataru Nishida. (Both the album and the song title were inspired by the game Dark Souls.) Watch the video, and check out the band’s upcoming fall tour dates, below.
Illusory Walls:
01 Afraid to Die
02 Queen Sophie for President
03 Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance
04 Blank // Drone
05 We Saw Birds through the Hole in the Ceiling
06 Died in the Prison of the Holy Office
07 Your Brain Is a Rubbermaid
08 Blank // Worker
09 Trouble
10 Infinite Josh
11 Fewer Afraid
The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die:
10-12 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
10-13 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
10-15 Orlando, FL – Soundbar
10-16 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
10-17 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
10-19 Austin, TX – The Parish Room
10-20 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
10-22 Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge
10-23 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
10-24 San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill
10-26 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
10-27 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
10-29 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
10-30 Denver, CO – Globe Hall
10-31 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
11-02 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
11-03 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
11-04 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
11-05 Ann Arbor, MI – The Blind Pig
11-06 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Place
11-07 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
11-09 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
11-10 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
11-11 Boston, MA -Brighton Music Hall
11-12 Philadelphia, PA – The Church
11-13 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
11-14 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
