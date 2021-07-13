Thom Yorke and Radiohead Share “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)”: Listen

Radiohead’s hit song “Creep” has received a new remix courtesy of Thom Yorke. It’s called “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx),” and it slows the song way down. Listen to the nine-minute new remix, which arrives with new artwork by Jun Takahashi, below.

Foo Fighters recently performed a full-capacity show at Madison Square Garden, where they covered “Creep” alongside Dave Chappelle (who has covered “Creep” a bunch of times). Yorke released his last album ANIMA in 2019. Yorke recently formed a new band called the Smile, who debuted new music earlier this year.

