Thom Yorke Remixes “Creep” for Japanese Fashion Show: Watch

Japanese fashion designer Jun Takahashi showcased his UNDERCOVER Fall 2021 collection “Creep Very” in a runway show this week, soundtracked in part by a new remix of the solo acoustic version of Radiohead’s “Creep,” as Vogue points out. The unsettling, slowed-down edit was mixed by Thom Yorke, according to the credits. You can watch that here beginning around the 7:30 mark.

Yorke has a history of soundtracking runway shows. In 2016, he contributed an original song called “Coloured Candy” to Rag & Bone’s 2017 Spring/Summer showcase. Years prior, he contributed the songs “Stuck Together” and “Twist” for another one of the fashion label’s shows. The latter song would go on to be included on the tracklist for his solo album ANIMA in 2019.

