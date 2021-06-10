Thundercat Announces 2021 Tour With Channel Tres

Thundercat has announced a North American tour this fall behind his Grammy-winning album It Is What It Is. After a series of festival dates, he’ll head across North America this fall with Channel Tres. Find the dates below.

Thundercat is performing at the 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival, which takes place at Chicago’s Union Park from September 10-12. Tickets are on sale now.

Thundercat with Channel Tres: It Is What It Is Tour 2021

Thundercat:

07-31 Omaha, NE – Maha Music Festival

07-08 San Francisco, CA – Stern Grove Festival

08-26 Salt Lake City, UT – Twilight Concert Series

09-12 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

10-24 Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live *

10-26 Jacksonville, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall *

10-27 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live *

10-28 New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater *

10-30 Austin, TX – TBA

10-31 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

11-02 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club *

11-04 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore *

11-06 New York, NY – Terminal 5 *

11-07 Boston, MA – House of Blues *

11-10 Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS *

11-11 Toronto, Ontario – History *

11-14 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater *

11-16 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant *

11-17 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom *

11-19 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Downstairs *

11-20 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas *

11-23 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *

11-27 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall *

11-30 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades *

12-03 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *

12-04 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

12-05 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Boise *

* with Channel Tres