Tierra Whack Shares Video for New Song “Link”: Watch

Tierra Whack has shared the music video for a new single, “Link.” Created in partnership with the LEGO Group, the colorful brick-filled visual was directed by Cat Solen, who previously helmed Tierra Whack’s video for ”Unemployed.” Check that out below.

In developing the concept for “Link,” the Philadelphia artist sat down with a group of schoolchildren as part of LEGO’s “Rebuild the World” campaign, using their ideas as a launchpad for the video. Find a clip from that below, too.

Tierra Whack last released a pair of new tracks—“feel good” and “Peppers and Onions”—in November. Her audiovisual album Whack World was released back in 2018.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “Meet Tierra Whack, a True Hip-Hop Original.”