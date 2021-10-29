Tim Heidecker Announces Full Band Show, Shares New Song “Dark Days”: Listen

Tim Heidecker has announced his first live show with a new ensemble he’s calling Tim Heidecker and His Very Good Band. The concert will take place on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. Along with the show announcement, Heidecker has released the single “Dark Days,” co-produced by Eric D. Johnson and Drew Erickson. Listen to “Dark Days” below. Get tickets to the April concert here. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

“I wrote this in the darkest days of the pandemic when things really felt unhinged, and it’s filled with little Easter eggs of the moment… baking bread and all that stuff,” Tim Heidecker explained in a press release. “At the last minute I changed the last line to be a question rather than a statement because I didn’t want it to be a total bummer. I hope it doesn’t ruin anyone’s day! Also I don’t think there’s a way to sing, ‘This world’s on fire,’ and NOT sound like Bruce Springsteen.”

