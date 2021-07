The Chicago singer and rapper Tink is back with a new album. Heat of the Moment includes guest spots from Jeremih (“Rebel”) and Davido (“Might Let You”). Yung Bleu and Kodak Black also appear on the record. Listen to the album below.

Tink’s last full-length was her 2019 project Voicemails, . Last year, she released a pair of EPs: Hopeless Romantic and A Gift and a Curse. She released a new video for “Bottom Bitch” from the latter project in February.