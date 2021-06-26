Tirzah Announces New Album Colourgrade, Shares New Song “Tectonic”: Listen

Tirzah has announced her new album. The follow-up to 2018’s Devotion is called Colourgrade and it’s out October 1 via Domino. The album was recorded after the birth of her first child and before the birth of her second child. Mica Levi and Coby Sey contributed to the album; it also features the recent tracks “Sink In” and “Send Me.” Check out the video for the new song “Tectonic” below.

Revisit Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Introducing Tirzah, Who Is Breathing New Life Into Love Songs.”

Colourgrade:

01 Tectonic

02 Hive Mind [ft. Coby Sey]

03 Recipe

04 Beating

05 Sleeping

06 Crepuscular Rays

07 Send Me

08 Sink In

09 Hips