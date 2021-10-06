Tirzah Announces Tour | Pitchfork

Tirzah has announced a tour. Most of the shows are set to occur in March and May of next year. Before the 2022 leg of her tour, Tirzah will perform at the inaugural Pitchfork Music Festival London later this month. Find Tirzah’s schedule below. Pitchfork Music Festival London tickets are on sale now.

Tirzah recently released her sophomore record Colourgrade. Read about the British singer-songwriter’s debut Devotion in Pitchfork’s feature “The 200 Best Albums of the 2010s.”

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah:

10-19 London, England – Barbican Centre

10-29 Barcelona, Spain – Sonar CCCB

11-13 London, England – Oval Space (Pitchfork Music Festival London)

03-09 Dublin, Ireland – Flotations Festival

03-11 London, England – Brixton Electric

03-13 Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3

03-14 Bristol, England – Trinity Centre

03-15 Manchester, England – The Stoller Hall

03-18 Paris, France – Café De La Danse

03-19 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet

03-20 Berlin, Germany – Volksbühne

05-20 Guadalajara, Mexico – TBA

05-23 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

05-24 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

05-25 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

05-27 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

05-28 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

06-10 Mannheim, Germany – Maimarkt-Gelände