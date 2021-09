Tirzah has shared a new song from forthcoming album Colourgrade. “Hive Mind,” written with Coby Sey and Mica Levi, follows “Tectonic,” “Sink In,” and “Send Me.” It arrives with a video directed by Leah Walker and Rebecca Salvadori, described as a 10-minute mini-film shot backstage at one of Tirzah’s shows behind 2018’s Devotion. Watch it below.

