Tirzah Shares Video for New Song “Sink In”: Watch

Tirzah has released another new song, “Sink In.” The UK artist wrote the track with Mica Levi and Coby Sey; Levi produced “Sink In,” too. Below, watch the music video for “Sink In,” directed by Leah Walker and featuring Lewis Walker and Tylor Deyn’s self-choreographed water dance.

In April, Tirzah shared “Send Me,” which she recorded and performed with Mica Levi and Coby Sey. The song marked Tirzah’s first solo song since the release of Devotion back in 2018.

