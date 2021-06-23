Titus Andronicus Announce The Monitor Reissue and Full Album Tour

Titus Andronicus have announced a (belated) 10th anniversary reissue of their 2010 album The Monitor. It’s coming on October 22 via XL. The band will also perform the album in full on tour for the first time. Find those dates, and a new video for a 2009 demo of “Titus Andronicus Forever,” below.
“As the 10th anniversary came and went, I considered scrapping the whole thing,” Patrick Stickles said in a statement. “But my audience has helped me so much to endure during this difficult time, and knowing how much they themselves have had to endure, I couldn’t ignore or deny that they deserve a little treat. After so many years of doing whatever I want, for once, I’m going to give the people what they want.”
The record was remastered for vinyl with the originally intended vinyl transitions from song to song restored. A limited special edition vinyl pressing will include the out-of-print embossed cover; a color variant will become available this summer via Vinyl Me Please.
Titus Andronicus:
11-03 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
11-04 Pawtucket, RI – The Met
11-05 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
11-06 Albany, NY – Lark Hall
11-07 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
11-10 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace
11-11 Detroit, MI – El Club
11-12 Chicago, IL – Subterranean
11-14 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
11-16 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall
11-17 Washington, DC – Black Cat
11-18 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
11-19 Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents
11-20 New Haven, CT – College St Music Hall
11-21 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg