Tiwa Savage and Amaarae Share New Song “Tales by Moonlight”: Listen

Tiwa Savage and Amaarae have come together for the new single “Tales by Moonlight.” The song, produced by Ayodeji Olowu, is taken from Tiwa Savage’s next EP, Water & Garri. Hear “Tales by Moonlight” below.

Water & Garri is out tomorrow (August 20). In addition to Amaarae, the EP has contributions from Brandy, Nas, and others. Find the tracklist below.

In 2020, Tiwa Savage released her album Celia and Amaarae shared her debut project The Angel You Don’t Know. Read Pitchfork’s interview “Get to Know Amaarae, Who’s Expanding the Sound of Afropop.”

Water & Garri EP:

01 Work Fada [ft. Nas and Rich King]

02 Ade Ori

03 Tales by Moonlight [ft. Amaarae]

04 Somebody’s Son [ft. Brandy]

05 Special Kinda [ft. Tay Iwar]