Tkay Maidza Announces New EP, Shares Video for New Song “Cashmere”: Watch

Tkay Maidza has announced a new EP. It’s called Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 and it’s out July 9 via 4AD/Dew Process. The Australian rapper and singer has also shared a new track, “Cashmere,” along with an accompanying video. Check it out below.

Maidza released her first Last Year Was Weird installment in 2018, following it with Vol. 2 last summer. Vol. 3 includes the previously released “Syrup” and “Kim,” Maidza’s collaboration with Young Baby Tate.

Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Tkay Maidza Is Finally Feeling It.”

Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 EP:

01 Eden
02 Onto Me (with UMI)
03 So Cold
04 Syrup
05 Kim (with Yung Baby Tate)
06 High Beams
07 Cashmere
08 Breathe



