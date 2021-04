Tkay Maidza Shares New Song “Syrup”: Listen

Tkay Maidza has shared a new song. It’s called “Syrup,” and you can listen to it below (via 4AD).

Last month, Maidza shared a cover of Pixies’ Surfer Rosa cut “Where Is My Mind?” In February, Maidza teamed up with Yung Baby Tate for their track “Kim.” The single arrived with a music video created in tribute to Lil’ Kim, Kim Kardashian (including an homage to Kanye West’s “Bound 2” video), and Disney cartoon character Kim Possible. Maidza’s most recent release, Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2, arrived in 2020.

Revisit Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Tkay Maidza Is Finally Feeling It.”