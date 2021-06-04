TOKiMONSTA Announces Tour, Shares New Song With VanJess: Listen

TOKiMONSTA has shared a new collaboration with sister duo VanJess, “Say Yes.” TOKiMONSTA explained in a statement, “The original ‘Say Yes’ was a song that encompassed the deeper meanings of openness and love. Though the pandemic has been challenging, I felt inspired to tap into that introspection and reinterpret this song with the help of the incredible VanJess. It’s my first real dance record and I’m excited to share it with the world.” Hear “Say Yes” below.

Last year, TOKiMONSTA released the album Oasis Nocturno. In the summer, she contributed a remix to Sound of the Storm – Ghost of Tsushima Soundtrack: Reimagined, for the game Ghost of Tsushima.

VanJess released an EP titled Homegrown in February. They self-released debut album Silk Canvas in 2018.

Read the interview “TOKiMONSTA Lost Speaking and Musical Abilities After Brain Surgery. This Is How She Regained Them.”

TOKiMONSTA:

09-04 Lakewood, PA – Elements Music & Arts Festival

09-10 Seattle, WA – The Showbox *$

10-01 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *$

10-02 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club *$

10-09 Los Angeles, CA – The Novo *$%

10-16 San Francisco, CA – The Midway

11-06 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Lights All Night: Puerto Vallarta 2021

11-20 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom %

* with Rochelle Jordan

$ with Biicla

% with Rush Davis x Kingdom