Tom Waits to Voice “The Narrator” in New AMC+ Animated Show Ultra City Smiths

Tom Waits is voicing “The Narrator” in a new stop-motion series called Ultra City Smiths. The first two episodes of the show are slated to premiere on AMC+ on Thursday, July 22. Other Ultra City Smiths cast members include Alia Shawkat, John C. Reilly, Tim Heidecker, Kristen Bell, and Dax Shepard. Check out the announcement below.

Ultra City Smiths is created by Steve Conrad. The show is about “an investigation into the disappearance of Ultra City’s most famous magnate,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In recent years, Tom Waits has acted in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Old Man & the Gun, and The Dead Don’t Die. Find “A Deep Dive Into Tom Waits’ Best Rare and Unreleased Material” on the Pitch.