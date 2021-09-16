Tonstartssbandht Announce New Album Petunia, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Tonstartssbandht, the brother duo of Andy and Edwin White, have announced their new album Petunia. The follow-up to 2017’s Sorcerer is out October 22 via Mexican Summer. Today, Tonstartssbandht have also shared a new single called “What Has Happened,” which arrives with a video directed by Case Mahan. Watch it below. The band is set to tour behind Petunia starting next month.

“We shot a couple hundred feet of Super 8 in the hot Orlando sun,” Mahan said in a statement. “That nocturnal bird that showed up midday gave us permission to film a heavy subject on a beautiful afternoon. Not premeditated, everything seemed to fall into place much like the band’s performances that are sometimes seemingly improvised.”

Petunia:

01 Pass Away

02 Hey Bad

03 What Has Happened

04 Falloff

05 Magic Pig

06 All of My Children

07 Smilehenge