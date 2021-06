Tonstartssbandht have announced fall tour dates. The band, composed of Andy and Edwin Mathis White, has been writing new material and will be releasing a new record this fall. The band’s last record was 2017’s Sorcerer, out via Mexican Summer. See the tour poster below.

