Topdown Dialectic Announces New Album Vol. 3, Shares Songs: Listen

Topdown Dialectic, the mysterious electronic musician who’s identified only as a North American producer, has announced their third album for Peak Oil. Vol. 3 is out October 8. Listen to two new songs, “A4” and “B1,” below.
Topdown Dialectic released their first Peak Oil album, Topdown Dialectic, in 2018. A second record, Vol. 2, followed in 2019. A press release calls Vol. 3 the “final chapter to a beguiling trilogy.”
Read about Vol. 2 in Pitchfork’s “The Best Electronic Music of 2019.”
Vol. 3:
01 A1
02 A2
03 A3
04 A4
05 B1
06 B2
07 B3
08 B4