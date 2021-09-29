Tori Amos Shares New Song “Speaking With Trees”: Listen

Tori Amos has shared “Speaking With Trees,” the first track from her new album Ocean to Ocean. Listen below. The song addresses the absence of live music during the pandemic, according to a press release.

Ocean to Ocean, Amos’s first record since 2017’s Native Invader, is out October 29 via Decca, with vinyl arriving January 28. Last year, Amos released the four-song Christmastide EP, as well as a memoir about her craft and career called Resistance.

