TORRES Announces New Album Thirstier, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

TORRES, aka singer-songwriter Mackenzie Scott, has announced a new album called Thirstier. The follow-up to last year’s Silver Tongue arrives July 30 via Merge. Today’s announcement comes with the release of the lead single, “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head.” Watch the music video (shot in Scott’s apartment with her partner) below, and scroll down for the album art (by Jenna Gribbon), tracklist, and a string of North American and European tour dates.
Thirstier was co-produced by Scott, Rob Ellis, and Peter Miles. She recorded the new album in the fall of 2020 at Middle Farm Studios in the United Kingdom. “I’ve been conjuring this deep, deep joy that I honestly didn’t feel for most of my life,” she said of the new LP in a press release. “I feel like a rock within myself. And I’ve started to feel that I have what it takes to help other people conjure their joy, too.”
Scott added: “I wanted to channel my intensity into something that felt positive and constructive, as opposed to being intense in a destructive or eviscerating way. I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving or something joyous.”
In addition, Scott described “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head” as “[her] relentless arena country star moment—[her] shameless Tim McGraw cheeseball hit.”
Thirstier:
01 Are You Sleepwalking?
02 Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head
03 Constant Tomorrowland
04 Drive Me
05 Big Leap
06 Hug From a Dinosaur
07 Thirstier
08 Kiss the Corners
09 Hand in the Air
10 Keep the Devil Out
TORRES:
08-29 Fairfield, CT – StageOne
08-30 Portsmouth, NH – Press Room
08-31 Cambridge, MA – Sonia
09-03 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
09-13 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern
09-14 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
09-15 Detroit, MI – Marble Bar
09-16 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
09-17 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
09-18 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
09-19 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
09-21 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
09-22 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
09-25 Boise, ID – Treefort Music Festival
09-27 Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern
09-28 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
10-01 Santa Cruz, CA – Atrium @ Catalyst
10-02 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
10-03 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
10-04 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
10-06 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co.
10-07 Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock
10-08 Austin, TX – 3TEN (ACL Live)
10-11 Chattanooga, TN – House Show
10-12 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
10-13 Asheville, NC – ISIS Asheville
10-14 Nashville, TN – EXIT/IN
10-15 Knoxville, TN – Open Chord
10-16 Durham, NC – The Pinhook
10-17 Washington, DC – Union Stage
10-18 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s
10-21 New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom
03-11 Glasgow, Scotland – Mono
03-12 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club
03-13 Manchester, England – Night & Day
03-14 Bristol, England – Exchange
03-15 London, England – Bush Hall
03-17 Paris, France – La Boule Noire
03-18 Gent, Belgium – Charlatan
03-19 Utrecht, Netherlands – Ekko
03-21 Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club
03-22 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)
03-23 Cologne, Germany – Bumann & SOHN
03-24 Heidelberg, Germany – Karlstorbahnhof
03-25 Zürich, Switzerland – Rote Fabrik
03-26 Bologna, Italy – Locomotiv