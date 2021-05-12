TORRES Announces New Album Thirstier, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

TORRES, aka singer-songwriter Mackenzie Scott, has announced a new album called Thirstier. The follow-up to last year’s Silver Tongue arrives July 30 via Merge. Today’s announcement comes with the release of the lead single, “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head.” Watch the music video (shot in Scott’s apartment with her partner) below, and scroll down for the album art (by Jenna Gribbon), tracklist, and a string of North American and European tour dates.

Thirstier was co-produced by Scott, Rob Ellis, and Peter Miles. She recorded the new album in the fall of 2020 at Middle Farm Studios in the United Kingdom. “I’ve been conjuring this deep, deep joy that I honestly didn’t feel for most of my life,” she said of the new LP in a press release. “I feel like a rock within myself. And I’ve started to feel that I have what it takes to help other people conjure their joy, too.”

Scott added: “I wanted to channel my intensity into something that felt positive and constructive, as opposed to being intense in a destructive or eviscerating way. I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving or something joyous.”

In addition, Scott described “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head” as “[her] relentless arena country star moment—[her] shameless Tim McGraw cheeseball hit.”

Thirstier:

01 Are You Sleepwalking?

02 Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head

03 Constant Tomorrowland

04 Drive Me

05 Big Leap

06 Hug From a Dinosaur

07 Thirstier

08 Kiss the Corners

09 Hand in the Air

10 Keep the Devil Out

TORRES:

08-29 Fairfield, CT – StageOne

08-30 Portsmouth, NH – Press Room

08-31 Cambridge, MA – Sonia

09-03 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

09-13 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern

09-14 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

09-15 Detroit, MI – Marble Bar

09-16 Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

09-17 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

09-18 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

09-19 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

09-21 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

09-22 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

09-25 Boise, ID – Treefort Music Festival

09-27 Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

09-28 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

10-01 Santa Cruz, CA – Atrium @ Catalyst

10-02 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

10-03 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

10-04 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

10-06 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co.

10-07 Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock

10-08 Austin, TX – 3TEN (ACL Live)

10-11 Chattanooga, TN – House Show

10-12 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

10-13 Asheville, NC – ISIS Asheville

10-14 Nashville, TN – EXIT/IN

10-15 Knoxville, TN – Open Chord

10-16 Durham, NC – The Pinhook

10-17 Washington, DC – Union Stage

10-18 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

10-21 New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

03-11 Glasgow, Scotland – Mono

03-12 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club

03-13 Manchester, England – Night & Day

03-14 Bristol, England – Exchange

03-15 London, England – Bush Hall

03-17 Paris, France – La Boule Noire

03-18 Gent, Belgium – Charlatan

03-19 Utrecht, Netherlands – Ekko

03-21 Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

03-22 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)

03-23 Cologne, Germany – Bumann & SOHN

03-24 Heidelberg, Germany – Karlstorbahnhof

03-25 Zürich, Switzerland – Rote Fabrik

03-26 Bologna, Italy – Locomotiv