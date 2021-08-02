Travis Scott Announces Production Deal With A24 Films

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Films has landed a production deal with A24 Films, the studio behind movies like Uncut Gems, Lady Bird, and Moonlight. Scott announced the collaboration on Instagram with a photo of a “first draft” script with the A24 logo and the mostly-censored title Utopia. The rapper has previously dropped clues that his Astroworld follow-up will be named Utopia. In addition, insiders have told Variety that Scott’s “first ‘special project’” with A24 will align with his album. See the teaser below.

Earlier this year, Scott collaborated with Baby Keem on a song called “Durag Activity” and joined Erica Banks for a remix of “Buss It.” He recently teased the new single “Escape Plan” during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami.

