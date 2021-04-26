Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste Win Best Original Score at Oscars 2021

Tonight at the 2021 Oscars, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste took home the trophy for Best Original Score. Their work on the animated Pixar film Soul beat out music by Emile Mosseri (Minari), Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods), James Newton Howard (News of the World), and another Reznor/Ross collaboration: the score for David Fincher’s latest film Mank.

Reznor, Ross, and Batiste’s compositions for Soul also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Score at this year’s ceremony. Though the three all appeared on stage together at the Oscars, Ross and Reznor refrained from making their own acceptance speeches during the ceremony. In remarks taped a few minutes later, they both thanked their wives, children, and the Academy. Soul also won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature this year.

