Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert Share New Song “Holy Smokes”: Listen

Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert have released the new song “Holy Smokes” (via 10K Projects/Virgin Music). It’s the second single from Trippie Redd’s next album Trip at Knight. Hear “Holy Smokes” below.

Trippie Redd recently shared the Playboi Carti collaboration “Miss the Rage.” His latest albums are Pegasus and its companion Neon Shark.

Lil Uzi Vert has done a lot of guest work since releasing Pluto x Baby Pluto with Future this past November. Recently, to name a few, Lil Uzi Vert has joined country and pop musician Kidd G on “Teenage Dream 2,” Tyler, the Creator on “Juggernaut,” Internet Money on “His & Hers,” Pi’erre Bourne on “Sossboy 2,” the late Juice Wrld on a remix of “Lucid Dreams,” and ZillaKami on “BadAss.”