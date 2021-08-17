Trippie Redd Avoids Prosecution for 2018 Aggravated Assault and Battery Charges

In 2018, Trippie Redd was arrested in Atlanta after a woman alleged that he struck her in the head with a handgun and pointed a weapon at her. He was initially charged with aggravated assault and battery, but the District Attorney for Fulton County has now declined to prosecute Redd, TMZ reports and Pitchfork can confirm via court documents. In her decision to decline, the D.A. also wrote, “it appears that probable cause existed for the defendant’s arrest” (emphasis hers).

Trippie Redd was 18 at the time of his arrest in June of 2018. He was taken into custody after Atlanta police officers responded to a dispute with a weapon call early in the morning.

Pitchfork has reached out to Trippie Redd’s representatives and his attorney Drew Findling for additional comment.