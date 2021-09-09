Troye Sivan Shares New Song “Angel Baby”: Listen

Troye Sivan is back with a new single called “Angel Baby.” It was written by Sivan alongside Jason Evigan, Michael Pollack, Sarah Hudson, and JHart. “‘Angel Baby’ is my crack at an adoring, doting, love struck, mega pop, gay, power ballad. I thought we needed a few more of those,” Sivan said in a statement. Give it a listen below.

The new song is the latest single from Sivan since 2020’s In a Dream EP. Following “Easy,” his collaboration with Kacey Musgraves and Mark Ronson, Sivan released “Could Cry Just Thinkin About You” and “You,” with Regard and Tate McRae.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2018 article “Why Troye Sivan’s Success Marks a Milestone for Queer Pop.”