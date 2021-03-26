Tune-Yards Cover Radiohead’s “Idioteque”: Listen

Tune-Yards have covered Radiohead’s “Idioteque” for SiriusXMU. Check it out below.

Tune-Yards’ fifth album, sketchy., is out tomorrow (March 26). The band have shared “nowhere, man” and “hold yourself.” from the record, performing the latter on Colbert in late February. After releasing I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life in 2018, Tune-Yards wrote the original score for Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You. Their cover of the Breeders’ “Cannonball” for a compilation celebrating 4AD’s 40th anniversary is out on April 2.