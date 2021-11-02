Tupac Estate Announces Wake Me When I’m Free Exhibit

Tupac Shakur’s estate has announced a new exhibition exploring the late rapper’s life and legacy. Wake Me When I’m Free will open in Los Angeles on January 21. The exhibit will travel to other cities after its Los Angeles stint, but those details have not yet been announced. See more at the Wake Me When I’m Free website.

A press release describes Wake Me When I’m Free as “part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience,” and notes that the life of Tupac’s mother Afeni Shakur, who was a member of the Black Panthers, has a significant presence in its narrative. Its creative director Jeremy Hodges has previously worked with the likes of Drake and Jay-Z. Hodges developed Wake Me When I’m Free alongside Nwaka Onwusa, the chief curator and Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Tupac Shakur was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2017.

