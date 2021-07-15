Turnstile Detail Album, Share Video for New Song With Blood Orange: Watch

Turnstile have formally announced their new album. It’s called Glow On and it’s out August 27 via Roadrunner. The Baltimore band has also shared the LP’s latest offering “Alien Love Call,” which features Blood Orange. Check out the music video, directed and edited by Turnstile’s Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory, below; scroll down for the LP art and tracklist.

Glow On follows Turnstile’s 2018 record Time & Space. The new LP was recorded with producer Mike Elizondo and co-produced by Yates. Glow On includes the singles “Holiday,” “Mystery,” “No Surprise,” and “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection),” which made up the Turnstile Love Connection EP that the band released last month.

Glow On:

01 Mystery

02 Blackout

03 Don’t Play

04 Underwater Boi

05 Holiday

06 Humanoid / Shake It Up

07 Endless

08 Fly Again

09 Alien Love Call [ft. Blood Orange]

10 Wild Wrld

11 Dance-Off

12 New Heart Design

13 T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)

14 No Surprise

15 Lonely Dezires [ft. Blood Orange]